Command Security Co. (MOC) Short Interest Update

Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,263 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 75,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Command Security from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Command Security alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Command Security stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) by 142.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,823 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.58% of Command Security worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MOC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,100. Command Security has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Command Security (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Command Security had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $44.09 million for the quarter.

About Command Security

Command Security Corporation provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services in the United States. It operates through Security and Aviation Safeguards divisions. The Security division offers armed and unarmed uniformed security personnel for access control, loss prevention, mobile patrols, traffic control, security console/system operators, and fire safety directors, as well as personnel for reception, concierge, and front desk/doorman operations.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Command Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Command Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.