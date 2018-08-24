Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $283.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.95 and a 1 year high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.30 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

