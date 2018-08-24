Comerica Bank Has $2.25 Million Stake in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambrex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:CBM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.40. Cambrex Co. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 20.75%. Cambrex’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,845,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,742,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,328 shares in the company, valued at $10,199,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,760 shares of company stock worth $19,343,777 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.