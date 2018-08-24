Comerica Bank Has $2.17 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 79.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 3,235.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $47,230.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,420.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $461,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,260 shares of company stock worth $517,893. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.