Colfax Corp (CFX) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,291,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after buying an additional 804,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,274,000 after buying an additional 148,615 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Colfax by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after buying an additional 2,649,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colfax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,923,000 after buying an additional 537,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $682,660.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $33.66 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Colfax had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $925.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.