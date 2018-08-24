Colabor Group (GCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 307379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Colabor Group from C$0.70 to C$0.55 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Colabor Group had a negative return on equity of 71.01% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of C$299.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders have purchased 399,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,315 in the last ninety days.

About Colabor Group (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

