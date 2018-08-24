Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.52.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $92,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,625.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

