Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 54.93% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

In other news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $474,494.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 138,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

