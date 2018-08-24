Cloudbuy (CBUY) Issues Earnings Results

Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:CBUY remained flat at $GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,029. Cloudbuy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.61 ($0.11).

About Cloudbuy

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

