Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a $10.88 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Shares of CLF opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,248.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 67.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

