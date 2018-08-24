ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CEM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9239267032278 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE CEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 3,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,093. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

