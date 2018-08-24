Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for BHP Billiton (BLT)

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.01) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,945 ($24.86) to GBX 1,910 ($24.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,860 ($23.78) to GBX 1,780 ($22.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.62) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,693 ($21.64).

LON BLT opened at GBX 1,626 ($20.78) on Friday. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.25).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

