Citigroup Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (CIR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $56.37.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 78.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 83.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.