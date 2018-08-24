Citigroup Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (CIR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $56.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 78.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 83.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
