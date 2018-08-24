Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receives Hold Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.65.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.02 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

