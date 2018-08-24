Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the network equipment provider an impact score of 46.8927113586739 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 15,235,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,789,789. The stock has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

