CIGNA Co. (CI) Stake Increased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. CIGNA comprises about 0.8% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $409,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,772 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 640,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,458,000 after acquiring an additional 536,469 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $50,972,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 366,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,539,000 after acquiring an additional 289,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CIGNA alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,909.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.77.

CIGNA Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.