CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. CIGNA makes up approximately 2.2% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the first quarter worth about $409,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 42.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,701,000 after buying an additional 1,625,772 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 515.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 640,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,458,000 after buying an additional 536,469 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the first quarter worth about $50,972,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 372.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 366,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,539,000 after buying an additional 289,278 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 2,828 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CIGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.77.

Shares of CI stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CIGNA Co. has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

CIGNA Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

