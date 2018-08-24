CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 516.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.80.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.90 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 17.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.83%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

