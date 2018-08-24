CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $62.12 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shaw Communications Inc Class B were worth $62,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,507,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 485,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 224,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,831,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after buying an additional 1,676,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SJR. ValuEngine cut shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. CIBC raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications Inc Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of SJR opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

