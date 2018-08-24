CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $148.20 Million Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,801,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,216 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $148,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth $361,000. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $611,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

BPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

