CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,710,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507,827 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 3.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.45% of Manulife Financial worth $515,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC opened at $18.31 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.