Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE CHD opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $18,033,322.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,875,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,247 shares of company stock worth $30,839,040. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

