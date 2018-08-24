CHINA RESOURES/ADR (CRPJY) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CHINA RESOURES/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get CHINA RESOURES/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of CRPJY opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.48. CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.