China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (CIFS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

