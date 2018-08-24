Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Utilities earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.58516685286 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

CPK traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,742. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.85 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 10.75%. equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 3,706 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $294,515.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,389.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $1,448,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

