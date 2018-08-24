Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $29.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQH opened at $29.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 99.47% and a return on equity of 150,656.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,765,000. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $821,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $12,253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,161,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

