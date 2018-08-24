Chemed Co. (CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders Sells 300 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $95,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CHE stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.55. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,878. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $186.09 and a 52 week high of $335.99. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chemed by 911.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $18,440,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3,165.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $40,386,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 40.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
