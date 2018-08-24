Chemed Co. (CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders Sells 300 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $95,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHE stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.55. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,878. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $186.09 and a 52 week high of $335.99. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chemed by 911.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $18,440,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3,165.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $40,386,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 40.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.