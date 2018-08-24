Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $19.57 Million Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $19,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 7, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

