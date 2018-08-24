Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.60 Million Stake in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Education Realty Trust were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Education Realty Trust stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Education Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

