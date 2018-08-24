Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,192,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Raytheon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,858,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $263,265.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $607,518. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $198.18 on Friday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $177.47 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

