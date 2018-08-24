Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $92.94 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 547,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 151.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 87,900.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $178.13 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $139.00 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

