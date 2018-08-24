C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

CFFI opened at $65.00 on Friday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $221.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.92.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 8,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $516,363.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

