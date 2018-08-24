Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 20,475,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,374,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Specifically, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Hanson downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 543,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,377 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 126,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,187,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 124,132 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 871,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 74,103 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

