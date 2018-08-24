Centurion Tops 24-Hour Volume of $397.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. In the last week, Centurion has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $230,491.00 and $397.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

