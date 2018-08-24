Centrica’s (CNA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centrica to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centrica to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 165 ($2.11) in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Centrica from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 164.09 ($2.10).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 142.30 ($1.82) on Thursday. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 119.71 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 221 ($2.83).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). Centrica had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 2.16%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.48%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £1,976.63 ($2,526.69). Also, insider Jeff Bell sold 81,009 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88), for a total value of £119,083.23 ($152,221.95). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,864 shares of company stock valued at $439,855.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

