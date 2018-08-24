Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,921,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of CENT opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.05. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $657.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

