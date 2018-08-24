Cemtrex (CETX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.38.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. research analysts expect that Cemtrex Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 485.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Cemtrex worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS).

