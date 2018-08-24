Cato (CATO) Announces Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cato had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Shares of CATO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 9,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,083. Cato has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATO shares. ValuEngine raised Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cato to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

