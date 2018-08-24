Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Lifted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.30 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

