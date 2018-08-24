Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.04 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus purchased 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $106,940. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,610,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,918 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 508,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

