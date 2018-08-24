Catalent (CTLT) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Catalent earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8707968779756 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CTLT stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $94,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

