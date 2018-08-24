Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CASY. ValuEngine raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.56.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $115.93 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $134,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $204,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

