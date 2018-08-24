Carnival plc (CUK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,139 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CUK stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carnival plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

