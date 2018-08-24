CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.