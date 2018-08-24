Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 285,204 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285,204 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 1.43% of Acceleron Pharma worth $31,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth $237,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.30. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 795.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

