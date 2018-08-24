Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.22% of Arista Networks worth $41,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34,145.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,663,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,048,000 after acquiring an additional 317,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 731,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,732,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $322,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total value of $13,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,712 shares of company stock valued at $39,060,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $282.61 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $169.61 and a 1 year high of $311.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

