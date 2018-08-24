Cardtronics (CATM) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.92

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 16429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

CATM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cardtronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cardtronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cardtronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

