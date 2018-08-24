Cardlytics (CDLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,349 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $27,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,445 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $29,853.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,194 shares of company stock worth $107,308 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

