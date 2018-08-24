Capital Senior Living (CSU) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSU. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Shares of CSU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 16,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Capital Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.84 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. equities analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Wilbur sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $44,014.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,345.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $6,447,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 746,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 765.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Article: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.