Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,151,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,501 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,506,000 after purchasing an additional 685,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,763,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,916,000 after purchasing an additional 661,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $99.54 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $24,046,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 18,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,835,874.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,651 shares of company stock worth $30,395,892 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

